Broadway star's new stage is her front porch where she entertains neighborhood

LOS ANGELES -- Broadway star Sarah Uriarte Berry is performing on a new stage during the coronavirus pandemic, her front porch.

"I'm just hollering out off of my porch into the street and they're able to hear it."

Berry moved to Southern California recently after living and working in New York for 22 years, where she starred in Beauty and the Beast, Les Misérables, and Cinderella among other musicals.

A nearby resident in their Los Altos neighborhood overheard Berry and her husband singing "Happy Birthday" to another neighbor in March.

The former Belle (yes, the one from Beauty and the Beast) performed her first porch concert on April 3. Berry said her audience makes sure to maintain six feet distance between one another.

"I look forward to this every week," said neighbor Nicole Thorn. "By Friday night, I'm done with working and managing a child at home. I just feel so lucky and blessed to have this in our neighborhood to bring some lightness and hope during a dull, darker time."

Berry said she tries to choose upbeat, positive music during these uncertain times. "Disney songs are great," Berry said. "They're very familiar, they're beautiful."
