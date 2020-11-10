This doctor-duo launched a food pantry

By Holly Grisham
This Pilsen Food Pantry is the passion project of husband and wife duo, Dr. Evelyn Figueroa, and Dr. Alex Wu.

The pantry operates in a former Catholic church and is open five days a week.

Their focus is fresh produce but, clients can also get frozen meat, dairy, eggs, cereal, and even herbs and spices.

The Pilsen Food Pantry distributes more than 8 tons of food each week, free of charge!

Its patrons can also take advantage of a sliding-scale Thrift shop called the Clothes Closet located above the food pantry.
