Chef turns to virtual cooking to inspire, create community through delicious food

Cynthia Perez is a pastry chef in Whittier, CA, who usually spends her days baking and creating delicious pastries, cakes, and treats for her loyal customers.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit our nation, Perez says within 24 hours her home baking business came to a screeching halt. So, she decided to turn the stay-at-home order into an opportunity to provide free cooking lessons and share some of her favorite family recipes - virtually - to help bring family, friends, and the community together.

And the perfect place for this is in the kitchen. "It's all about sharing and sharing the love through food," said Perez.

The pastry chef makes virtual cooking a family affair, along with her two daughters, they offer step-by-step lessons on Instagram, while encouraging her followers and new audience to make the recipes their own.

Everything from traditional soups and healthy snacks to smoothies and yummy scones -- Perez shows people how to make a variety of foods, but she says the most important lesson is to find ways to bring a smile and comfort to others, and food is always a great way!

"This whole situation is giving us a more heightened sense of community, not just what we can do for our family, but what we can do for others," said Perez.
