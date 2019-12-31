Watch as these local artist melt glass garbage Into cool new stuff

At Remark Glass in Philly, 'garbage glass' gets a second life with fire!

Artisans Danielle Ruttenberg, Rebecca Davies, and Mark Ellis take empty bottles - mostly wine and champagne bottles - and heat them to temps of one thousand to two thousand degrees, then re-shape them into new products like mugs, bowls, vases, glasses, and lighting elements! Each bottle is hand-formed one at a time, going back and forth between kilns and tools until the new form is achieved.


The bottles are sustainably sourced from local restaurants down to individuals who drop them off, and new treasures are crafted from what would have otherwise become landfill waste if not recycled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago gets ready to ring in New Year
Chicago Bears 'part ways' with 4 coaches
Counting down to the sleepiest day of the year
End of the decade: Google's top trends of the 2010s
Woman, 21, wanted for April murder in Englewood
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
Woman slumped over steering wheel with kids in back seat: police
Show More
Gov. Pritzker issues 11K pardons for marijuana convictions
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
CTA, Metra offer free rides on New Year's Eve during select hours
Post Malone to headline 'New Year's Rockin' Eve': Full list of performers
Man posing as delivery driver sexually assaults woman in Irving Park: police
More TOP STORIES News