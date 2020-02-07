Are bugs good protein? California-based Don Bugito wants to change the way we snack

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- Don Bugito, the Prehispanic Snackeria, specializes in serving up edible insect snacks in both savory and sweet flavors. Whether you want to try chile-lime crickets or spicy mealworms, the San Francisco-based company is looking to enlighten people about the benefits of eating insects. Owner Monica Martinez admits that eating insects in the United States may seem strange, but that's not the case in other countries. 80 percent of the world consumes edible insects!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosan mateosnackssnack foodbusinesssmall businessfoodretailbugsshoppinglocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago couple who tested positive for coronavirus released from hospital
Woman charged with manslaughter after spouse killed in I-57 crash
Rosemont red light camera makes millions; some drivers say it's a trap
LPHS local council makes demands amid tension over removed administrators
Hot pot like a pro at Mrs. Gu in Chinatown
The movies that could win Oscars 2020 best picture
Man accused of wearing coronavirus sign while damaging merchandise at Joliet Walmart charged
Show More
CPD to meet with CTA in wake of recent crimes
Twins Floyd and Lloyd come of age, despite challenges
Feds say 'White Rabbit' militia group planned multi-state terror
Chicago Auto Show 2020: New cars, features at McCormick Place
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
More TOP STORIES News