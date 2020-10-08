HOUSTON, TX -- Red Circle Ice Cream in Houston's Chinatown is not your average ice cream shop!
This local favorite is known for its Insta-worthy, loaded dessert combinations, from donut ice cream sandwiches to the "Churro Daddy". The biggest draw is the crispy, delicious churros - dipped in everything from Fruity Pebbles to Smores - paired with big scoops of ice cream. But Red Circle is also known for serving up some unique flavors - including crawfish ice cream, a seasonal offering that sells out fast!
To check out the menu, visit Red Circle's website.
Houston's Red Circle Ice Cream known for extreme desserts!
