Fajitas & French toast? Crazy combo spells big business for Joliet restaurant

By Mary Hynes Fournier
JOLIET, Ill. -- Fajitas and French toast at the same restaurant? Yes! One restaurant transforms from an American breakfast place by day to an authentic Mexican restaurant at night!

Locos Mexican restaurant and Angie's Pancake House are two restaurants in one. By day (7 a.m. - 3 p.m.) they serve traditional American breakfast and lunch fare. At 3 p.m., they transform to a traditional Mexican restaurant.

The idea was a simple one for owner Mario De La Torre. He was getting little breakfast or lunch traffic, so he decided to up his game by transforming his menu to classic American fare.

"You may have Mexican food once or twice a month, but people go out for a traditional American breakfast multiple times a week," De La Torre said.

Angie's and Locos have separate complete staffs, from cooks to servers. At 3 p.m., they turn over the kitchen from American to Mexican.

Angie's is named for Mario's wife, Angie, and is family run - with Mario and Angie and other relatives keeping the business booming.

Angie's has everything from omelets to French toast to pancakes and 12 different burgers, plus sandwiches. One of his specialties is the sausage gravy and biscuits - and people travel to get them. They DO have Mexican breakfast items, but the majority is classic fare.

Locos is traditional Mexican fare from fajitas to tacos to enchiladas and of course - margaritas.

De La Torree said the business is great - and it was one of the best decisions he has ever made.

Check out Locos Mexican Restaurant and Angie's Pancake House at 1121 Essington Road in Joliet, Illinois.
