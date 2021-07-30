Lollapalooza continues Friday amid rising COVID cases in Chicago

Great job, Lollapalooza fans! More than 90% of you showed us your proof of vaccination today! Thanks go out to the 8% who brought their proof of negative COVID-19 tests and for the 600 of you who showed up without paperwork, we hope to see you tomorrow! Photo by @SheaFlynn. pic.twitter.com/v7yWmvUPHH — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 29, 2021

Street closures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lollapalooza continues in Grant Park Friday under strict COVID safety precautions.Thousands of people flocked to Grant Park on Thursday as the four-day music festival got underway.The city defends their decision to allow the fest to go on, even-though it may be a big risk.Signs and announcements remind people they need to have proof of either full COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test result.Unvaccinated guests must wear a mask, and pop up testing sites are all around the perimeter."I think any big crowd is risky during the pandemic times with the new variant out there," said Deirdre Rainey, vaccinated Lollapalooza attendee.The city hoped this would be a safe celebration but case numbers in Chicago are creeping up.Lolla organizers tweeted Thursday that more than 90% of people showed proof of vaccination, 8% brought negative COVID tests and 600 people didn't bring paperwork and were not allowed in.COVID tests shown by unvaccinated attendees cannot be more than 72 hours old, so anyone with a four day pass that isn't vaccinated has to get tested twice.-Balbo Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive closed through Friday, August 6; Balbo closure continues to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 26, 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 2.-Jackson Drive from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed through Friday, August 6; Jackson closure extended to Michigan Avenue on Monday, July 26 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 2.-Columbus from Monroe to Roosevelt will be closed Monday, July 26, 8 p.m. through Monday, August 2; the closure on Columbus is extended to Randolph Street on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and continues through Monday, August 2.Additional northbound center lanes on Columbus from 13th Street to Roosevelt Road will be closed on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and the closure continues through August 2.-Ida B. Wells/Circle is closed from Michigan to Columbus on Monday, July 26 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through Monday, August 2.-Monroe Street from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is closed Wednesday, July 28 at 8 p.m. and remains closed through 6:30 a.m. Monday, August 2.