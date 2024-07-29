Full list of street closures for Lollapalooza 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Street closures are going into effect for Lollapalooza 2024 this week.

Here's a full list of closures provided by festival organizers:

Street closures



Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 17 - Aug. 11

Jackson, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 23 - Aug. 10

Balbo, from Michigan to Columbus: July 29 - Aug. 5

Jackson, from Michigan to Columbus: July 29 - Aug. 5

Columbus, from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 29 - Aug. 5

Columbus (Northbound, two center lanes), from 13th Street to Roosevelt: July 29 - Aug. 5

Congress Plaza Dr., from Michigan to Columbus: July 29 - Aug. 5

Monroe, from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 31 - Aug. 5th

SEE ALSO | Lollapalooza 2024: Lineup, tickets, aftershows and everything else you need to know

Sidewalk closures



Michigan, from Jackson to 11th St. Bridge: July 30 - Aug. 4

Balbo (both sides, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 17 - Aug. 11

Columbus (Northbound side), from Roosevelt to the 9th St. Yard: July 17 - Aug. 19

Columbus (Southbound side), from 9th St. Yard to S. Ida B. Wells: July 22 - Aug. 10

Jackson (both sides), from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 22 - Aug. 10

DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Northbound side), from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 24

Monroe (Eastbound side), from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 20 and July 22 - Aug. 10

DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Southbound side), from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 27 - Aug. 10

Balbo (both sides), from Michigan to Columbus: July 29 - Aug. 5

Jackson (both sides), from Michigan to Columbus: July 29 - Aug. 5

Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: July 29 - Aug. 5

Congress Plaza Dr. (Westbound & Eastbound side), from Michigan to Columbus: July 27 - July 28

Columbus (both sides), from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 29 - Aug. 6

DuSable Lake Shore Drive (Northbound side), from Monroe to Roosevelt: Aug. 6

Pedestrian access will remain available from 11th St. through Columbus and Lake Shore Drive Tunnels to/from Museum Campus.

Metra access near the 11th St. Bridge will remain available throughout the event.

Columbus is subject to closure at the discretion of city officials.