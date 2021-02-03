Long Grove bridge hit again for 13th time since reopening last summer

Video from a nearby shop owner shows the latest incident Monday.
The box truck ran into the north face of the bridge cover on Robert Parker Coffin Road. According to our news partners at the Daily Herald, officials say the damage to the bridge was not substantial.
RELATED: Historic Long Grove covered bridge hit twice in less than 1 week after lengthy rebuild
The Lake County Sheriff's Office says there have been 13 reports of similar crashes since the bridge reopened last August.
RELATED: Historic Long Grove bridge badly damaged by truck is 'punch to the gut'