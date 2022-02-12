Mayor Lori Lightfoot reveals ideas to keep Chicago Bears from leaving Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has revealed some of the ideas her administration is considering to keep the Chicago Bears from leaving the city.
One of those ideas includes putting a roof over Soldier Field.
The mayor told ESPN 1000 her office is also working on a plan that also includes easier parking at Soldier Field.
The Bears are in the process of purchasing Arlington Park. They have plans to potentially build a stadium at the site.
