Chicago Bears

Mayor Lori Lightfoot reveals ideas to keep Chicago Bears from leaving Soldier Field

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Lightfoot reveals ideas to keep Bears from leaving Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot has revealed some of the ideas her administration is considering to keep the Chicago Bears from leaving the city.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Bears ticket prices going up due to additional games for 2022 season at Soldier Field

One of those ideas includes putting a roof over Soldier Field.

The mayor told ESPN 1000 her office is also working on a plan that also includes easier parking at Soldier Field.

RELATED | Chicago alderman calls on city to buy Bears, keep them at Soldier Field, but would the team bite?

The Bears are in the process of purchasing Arlington Park. They have plans to potentially build a stadium at the site.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschicagonear south sidearlington heightschicago bearsnfllori lightfootsoldier fieldthe mayor
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO BEARS
New Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus finalizes staff, adds 3 assis...
Super Bowl LVI: Sixteen players and coaches reveal tales of Super B...
Chicago Bears season ticket prices going up in 2022, team announces
NFL Pro Bowl 2022: Not much tackling, but plenty of fun as AFC hang...
TOP STORIES
Stolen backhoe used to smash open ATM in Rogers Park
Antioch man still missing weeks after Libertyville crash
Woman pistol-whipped by carjacker in Lakeview, police say
Woman speaks out after surviving hostage situation thanks to Wordle
Canada police arrive to remove protesters at US border
Don't panic if you got a scary IRS notice
1 killed, 1 injured in drive-by shooting on South Side
Show More
Man charged with punching 4 women within 20 minutes, police say
4, including 3 kids, hurt after driver hits CFD vehicle, police say
1 killed after crash causes vehicle to catch fire
Russia invasion fears loom over Chicago's Ukrainian population
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cold Saturday
More TOP STORIES News