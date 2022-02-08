Chicago Bears ticket prices going up due to additional games for 2022 season at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Prices for Chicago Bears game tickets are going up for the 2022 season.
Despite a disappointing season that ended with a coaching regime change, the team is raising prices on season tickets due to the addition of a regular-season home game.
"A new era of Chicago Bears football is here under the leadership of general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus and preparations are underway for an exciting 2022 season," the email said.
Prices will go up 6%, according to an e-mail the team sent to season ticket holders.
The Team will play nine regular-season home games at Soldier Field for the first time since the league expanded the season to 17 weeks.
There will also be one preseason game.
The Bears finished 6-11 and in 3rd place in the NFC North in the 2021 season.
The Bears will host the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers this year.
They will also play on the road against the Lions, Packers, Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants and New York Jets.
