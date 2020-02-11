Society

Wedding photos, text messages serve as new clues for missing Idaho siblings

There are new developments in the search for two missing Idaho siblings.

New pictures were released of the missing children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, and her new husband in Hawaii.

The wedding photos were taken a month after her children, J.J. and Tylee were last seen.

They show a seemingly happy couple in early November.

Meanwhile, a friend of Tylee's says she texted the teen's phone in October, a month after she vanished, and received a message back saying, "Hi. Miss you guys too... luv ya."

It's been nearly two weeks since Lori Vallow Daybell missed a court-ordered deadline to physically produce her children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyidahomissing girlmissing boymissing childrensiblings
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News