Pet wallaby named Rupert missing from Monee family's backyard, police say

The family of Rupert the missing wallaby shared video of their beloved pet. Anyone who sees him should call police at (708)710-3148.

Owner fears Rupert may be 'frightened and skittish'

MONEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A family in Monee is asking for help in finding their unusual missing pet.

Rupert, a wallaby, escaped from a pen in the family's yard on Tuesday.

Owner Josie Hange said Rupert is an indoor pet and thinks he will be frightened and skittish outside.

The Crete Police Department posted about a possible spotting of Rupert Thursday.

Rupert is two-foot tall and weighs about 45 pounds, according to Hange. Wallabies are are native to Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Anyone who sees Rupert is asked to call the non-emergency police number at (708)710-3148.