WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Pet wallaby named Rupert missing from Monee family's backyard, police say

Owner fears Rupert may be 'frightened and skittish'

ByABC7 Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, September 15, 2023 3:43PM
Pet wallaby named Rupert missing from Monee family's backyard, police say
EMBED <>More Videos

The family of Rupert the missing wallaby shared video of their beloved pet. Anyone who sees him should call police at (708)710-3148.

MONEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A family in Monee is asking for help in finding their unusual missing pet.

Rupert, a wallaby, escaped from a pen in the family's yard on Tuesday.

Owner Josie Hange said Rupert is an indoor pet and thinks he will be frightened and skittish outside.

The Crete Police Department posted about a possible spotting of Rupert Thursday.

Rupert is two-foot tall and weighs about 45 pounds, according to Hange. Wallabies are are native to Australia and Papua New Guinea.

Anyone who sees Rupert is asked to call the non-emergency police number at (708)710-3148.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW