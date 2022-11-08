'Windy City Live' contributor Louise Monger shot to death in Westmont home, police say

Louise Monger periodically joined Ryan and Val for Host Chat on "Windy City Live."

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- ABC7 is mourning the death of friend and Windy City Live contributor Louise Monger.

Monger, 40, was found with a gunshot wound to her chest at a home in suburban Westmont early Sunday morning, police said.

Westmont police said she was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, evidence suggested it was a self-inflicted wound.

Westmont police said there is no threat to the community. Her death remains under investigation with assistance from the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, MERIT Major Crimes Unit, Forensic Investigations Unit and Digital Forensic Unit.

