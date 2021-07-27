Low-interest loans available to help Chicago area tornado victims rebuild

The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering low-interest loans to help people repair or replace their damaged property after a twister ripped through DuPage County on June 21.
The loans are available to those in DuPage County and the adjacent counties of Cook, Kane, Kendall and Will.
The SBA has opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions and help residents fill out loan applications at the Village of Woodridge, 5 Plaza Drive. It will remain open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays until 1:00 p.m. The center will close permanently at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.
Residents may also apply online and should apply under SBA declaration #17037, not for the COVID-19 incident.
