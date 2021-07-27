Low-interest loans available to help Chicago area tornado victims rebuild

WOODRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- After a tornado destroyed homes and businesses across Illinois last month, there's more help for those who are rebuilding.The U.S. Small Business Administration is now offering low-interest loans to help people repair or replace their damaged property after a twister ripped through DuPage County on June 21.The loans are available to those in DuPage County and the adjacent counties of Cook, Kane, Kendall and Will.The SBA has opened a Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions and help residents fill out loan applications at the Village of Woodridge, 5 Plaza Drive. It will remain open Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays until 1:00 p.m. The center will close permanently at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.Residents may alsoand should apply under SBA declaration #17037, not for the COVID-19 incident.