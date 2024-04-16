Chicago weather forecast includes risk of severe storms Tuesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A line of potentially severe storms is expected to move into the Chicago area Tuesday evening.
The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Chicago area under a slight risk for severe weather Tuesday. Parts of western Illinois are under an enhanced risk for severe weather.
A warm front moving into the area could set off a few storms around noon, but those storms are not expected to be severe, ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler said.
See the latest AccuWeather report
A line of storms will begin west of I-39 Tuesday afternoon and could reach the western suburbs between 5-7 p.m. and Chicago between 6-7 p.m., Butler said.
The main risk from the storms will be high winds and large hail with a low tornado risk., Butler said.