Chicago weather forecast includes risk of severe storms Tuesday

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A line of potentially severe storms is expected to move into the Chicago area Tuesday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the Chicago area under a slight risk for severe weather Tuesday. Parts of western Illinois are under an enhanced risk for severe weather.

A warm front moving into the area could set off a few storms around noon, but those storms are not expected to be severe, ABC7 Accuweather Meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

See the latest AccuWeather report

A line of storms will begin west of I-39 Tuesday afternoon and could reach the western suburbs between 5-7 p.m. and Chicago between 6-7 p.m., Butler said.

The main risk from the storms will be high winds and large hail with a low tornado risk., Butler said.