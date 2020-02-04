Lynwood police: Man charged in fatal shooting near roller rink after cell phone stolen, police say

By and
LYNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Lynwood police said a man has been charged with murder after police said he fatally shot another man who robbed him a popular roller skating rink last week

The shooting occurred at about 6:53 p.m. on the side of the street in the 2000-block of Glenwood Dyer Road last Tuesday

Police said 19-year-old Diondre Crosby-Nelson came to the parking lot of the Lynwood Sport Center to buy a Samsung Note8 cell phone from 25-year-old Johnathan Arroyo-Ortiz.

RELATED: Lynwood police: Man fatally shot after stealing cell phone near roller skating rink

Crosby-Nelson attempted to steal the cell phone by taking it and running off, police said. Arroyo-Ortiz ran after him, and police said he fired several shots, hitting Crosby-Nelson in the back, head and buttocks.

Crosby-Nelson was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. His family members said he was diagnosed and being treated for bipolar disorder, affecting his day-to-day life.

Police said Arroyo Ortiz actually called them and told them about the shooting. He has been charged with murder and is expected in court Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lynwoodmurderfatal shootingrobbery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News