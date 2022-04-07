Lyons police to announce charges against 2 brothers after bodies found in backyard of home last year

The bodies were uncovered in August after a well-being check on their home in the 3900-block of Center Avenue.
The brothers allegedly told police their mom, who was in her late 70s, was pushed down the stairs by their sister in December 2015 and died sometime the following week from her head injury. The brothers then said their 42-year-old sister got sick and died in 2019.
The investigation into the home began when the water company alerted police that water hadn't been used at the home for years. Gas and electric use had also been minimal.
Upon arriving, police found a severe case of hoarding. The home contained jars filled with uri ne and piles of possessions throughout the two-story home, as well as multiple cats and dogs running around the property.