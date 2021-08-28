Lyons brothers taken into custody after 2 bodies found buried in backyard

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10981321" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police spent Friday preparing to excavate a Lyons backyard where a pair of brothers told them they buried their mother and sister.

LYONS, Ill. (WLS) -- Two brothers were taken into custody Saturday in suburban Lyons after crews found two bodies buried in their backyard, the Lyons Police Department said.Last week the men told authorities their mother and sister could be buried there.The bodies have not yet been identified. An autopsy will be performed tomorrow, police said.So far no charges have been filed but that could change once an autopsy is done. Concealment of a death is a class 4 felony in Illinois.Police said the brothers were released within about two hours after they were taken in for their mental check last week. The city had been paying for them to stay in a hotel as the investigation continues.The investigation started after the water company alerted police that water hadn't been used at the home in the 3900-block of Center Avenue. Gas and electric use had also been minimal.Upon arriving they found a severe case of hoarding. The home contained jars filled with urine and piles of possessions throughout the two story home, as well as multiple cats and dogs running around the property."It was multiple liters of urine," said Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion. "There was no running toilets. Every room, the front door, the backdoor were completely barricaded with debris, boxes."Several dogs were taken in by the Animal Humane Society, police said Saturday.The brothers told police their mom was pushed down the stairs by their sister in December 2015, and died sometime the following week from her head injury. Police said she was in her late 70s. The brothers then said their sisters got sick and died in 2019. Police said she was 42."Where are they? He indicated they were buried in the back yard, he said, 'Oh they got sick, they died and we just buried them in the backyard,'" Herion said.The state of Illinois has no record of their deaths. Police said all evidence points to the bodies being in the yard; they have no evidence their mother is in Connecticut, or that the sister is with other family.The brothers said their father had died in 2012 and they had cremated him.Police said they brought in extra help, including an archeologist, for the extremely tedious task of emptying the home and looking for any evidence of what happened inside and sifting dirt in the yard outside."We are going to have to have expert crews come in to empty this residence," Chief Herion said. "We will have detectives outside as items are coming out of the house every piece of evidence is going to have to be evaluated read and determine whether it's valuable or not valuable."The Lyons Police Department is working with the Cook County State's Attorney to begin an investigation.Police said they are currently treating this as a homicide investigation, but cautioned the brothers could be telling the truth.