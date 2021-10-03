Lyons Township homecoming dance canceled as police investigate fight, report of gun at south campus

LYONS TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- The homecoming dance at Lyons Township was canceled Saturday night after a police investigation.
Police said there was a fight after the football game against Proviso West and they also received reports of a gun at the south campus.
Police did find guns in a parked car and removed that car, according to officials.
Two men were also taken into custody, police said.
Nobody was hurt and police do not believe there's a threat, but because of the investigation, the dance was canceled.
The school said it hopes to reschedule.
