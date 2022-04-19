overdose

Mac Miller death: Man who supplied drugs to performer sentenced to over 10 years in prison

Mac Miller dealer ID'd as Ryan Reavis, 39
Mac Miller drug dealer Ryan Reavis sentenced to 10+ years in prison

LOS ANGELES -- A 39-year-old man was sentenced Monday to over 10 years in prison for supplying fentanyl-laced pills to rapper Mac Miller resulting in his fatal overdose four years ago at his Studio City home.

Ryan Reavis, formerly of West Los Angeles, pleaded guilty last year to a federal count of distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He was sentenced to 131 months behind bars, KCAL and KCBS reported.

On Sept. 7, 2018, the 26-year-old Mac Miller, whose real name is Malcolm James McCormick, was found dead in his home in the 11600-block of West Valley Crest Drive in Studio City.

RELATED: Man arrested after mass fentanyl overdose sends 7 spring breakers, West Point cadets to hospital

Miller died of an accidental overdose caused by a mix of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, according to the toxicology report from the L.A. County Coroner's Office.

Prosecutors allege that Reavis, Stephen Walter, 48, of Westwood and Cameron Pettit, 30, of West Hollywood, distributed narcotics to Miller two days before the performer overdosed.

The indictment alleges that Pettit ordered the fentanyl-laced pills from Walter, and Reavis delivered the narcotics to Pettit, who sold the drugs to Miller.

Pettit also pleaded not guilty in Los Angeles federal court.

