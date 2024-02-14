Cicero sisters have babies on same day at MacNeal Hospital

Della Zavala and Julianna Monarrez both gave birth to their first child at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn on the same day.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Cicero sisters said they have become closer than ever after supporting each other through their pregnancies and giving birth to their children on the same day at the same hospital.

Della Zavala and Julianna Monarrez had their first babies, both boys, at MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn. Monarrez had originally been scheduled to deliver at Mt. Sinai Hospital, but was moved to MacNeal at their mother's request, the hospital said.

The sister said their pregnancy and same day delivery brought them closer together. They are happy to know the cousins will have each other, too, and will be celebrating their birthdays on the same day.

They also said they were relieved their mother could be present at both births.