COVID-19 vaccine

Oak Lawn woman wanted after skipping court hearing over fake 'Maderna' vaccine card

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Oak Lawn woman wanted after skipping court over 'Maderna' vaccine card

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A south suburban woman accused of using a fake vaccine card in Hawaii is wanted by police after skipping a virtual court hearing this week.

Chloe Mrozak, of Oak Lawn, allegedly used a phony COVID-19 vaccination card that misspelled "Moderna" to get into Hawaii for a vacation last week without quarantining for 10 days as required.

Mrozak faces misdemeanor charges of violating the state's coronavirus emergency proclamation, which requires visitors to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test in order to roam the islands freely.

Screeners were skeptical of the 24-year-old Oak Lawn resident's supposed CDC card when she arrived Aug. 23 at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, according to a report filed by investigators with the Hawaii attorney general's office.

The card claimed Mrozak received her first "Maderna" vaccine dose in Delaware from a National Guard member named "cpl wolf," with a second dose administered by a "ssgt montey," photocopies of the alleged document show.

SEE ALSO | Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID-19 vaccine cards over Instagram

Mrozak still made it through the screening before investigators determined the hotel and return flight information she had listed on her state-mandated trip record was bogus, authorities said. Public health officials in Delaware later told investigators they had no record of her receiving a shot in their jurisdiction.

Mrozak allegedly ignored calls and emails from investigators over the next few days, so they waited for her at the airport for her return flight Saturday.

When they arrested her at the Southwest Airlines counter, she allegedly "made a spontaneous utter" that she'd gotten her shot at a doctor's office and paid for it, the report says.

She was charged with two counts of falsifying vaccination documents, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or a year in prison.

There is now a warrant for her arrest.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak lawnhawaiiarrestcdcair travelcovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk
Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
IL reports 3,561 COVID cases, 39 deaths
Brazil's health minister tests positive for COVID at U.N.
TOP STORIES
2 Simeon HS students killed in separate shootings
Lightfoot 'not happy' with nearly 10K CPS students in quarantine
Melvin Van Peebles, godfather of Black cinema, dies at 89
FDA backs Pfizer COVID-19 boosters for seniors, high-risk
Missing persons of color: Do they get the same attention?
High waves up to 18 feet slam Lake Michigan shoreline
Little Village Aztec dance group carries on 500-year tradition
Show More
Rev. Jackson released from rehab facility after COVID-19 battle
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, rainy, chilly
IL reports 3,561 COVID cases, 39 deaths
Bags of Hope supports thousands of Chicago homeless
More TOP STORIES News