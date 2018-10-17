Maine East High School student arrested, charged after displaying gun in Snapchat

Mustafa Obaid, 18. (Park Ridge police)

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
A Maine East High School student was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after he posted on social media holding a gun.

Mustafa Obaid, 18, was arrested at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 8800-block of Dee Road in Des Plaines. Late Tuesday the teen posted on Snapchat holding a black hand gun, according to Park Ridge police. Several concerned parents reported the Snapchat posting to Park Ridge police, who then alerted the Cook County Sheriff's Police.

A black air-soft replica weapon, which was confirmed to be the weapon shown in the Snapchat posting, was recovered during a search of Obaid's car, police said.

Obaid will appear in court Nov. 30.
