Streamwood boy fighting leukemia goes on 'beyond magical' Disney World vacation

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Disney is 100 years old!

As we celebrate a century of memories, we're looking into how the company is giving back. Disney often teams up with Make-A-Wish to provide kids with a bright spot during tough times in their lives.

Aydin Celick, from Streamwood, is a kid of few words.

But he's also an 8-year-old who knows how to get through challenging experiences.

"I don't remember exactly the words that were said. All I do remember them saying is, 'You need to get to Lurie. Your child needs immediate medical assistance,'" said Sebnem Celik, Aydin's mother.

Aydin was diagnosed with leukemia in 2022. His mother, Sebnem, said it was difficult seeing her usually lively son sick while undergoing intense treatments.

"He chuckled one time in a month. When he laughed, I was like, 'He hasn't laughed in weeks,'" Sebnem said.

So when Aydin asked to go to Disney World, it was a no-brainer. Make-A-Wish stepped in and made it happen.

"For those few days, nothing else was on our mind but Disney," Sebnem said.

Make-A-Wish is not-for-profit organization that grants wishes to children fighting critical illnesses. The organization says the wishes, many times, offer an escape from the most daunting sicknesses.

"From the moment we got there, to the time we left, we were their priority," Sebnem said.

Aydin got to make a droid and meet some of his favorite Disney characters.

"The food, the popcorn and skipping the lines," Aydin said.

Now, he's back home with priceless memories, surrounded by family, and doing much better.

"The week that we had there was just beyond believable, beyond magical. It was so nice," Sebnem said.

Aydin's mother said he's still undergoing treatment, but if all goes as planned, he will stop chemo in about two years.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.