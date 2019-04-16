Man, 20, stabbed at East West University in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 20-year-old man was stabbed inside a building at East West University in the city's South Loop Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the victim and the 42-year-old suspect were inside one of the university's academic facilities in the 800-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 1:10 p.m. when the 42-year-old produced a folding knife and stabbed the victim in the upper back.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are not yet known.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Details about his identity other than his age and gender have not been released.

The 42-year-old was taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending. A Chicago police investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth loopchicago crimestabbingchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man, 22, studying to be engineer fatally shot in Skokie
Cross, Crown of Thorns survive Notre Dame fire
Red Line station evacuated at Jackson in Loop
Illinois's favorite Easter candy
Zach Miller retires from Chicago Bears after horrific leg injury
Denver Zoo welcomes baby sloth
No evidence of arson in Notre Dame fire, prosecutor says
Show More
Man carjacked at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
Racing legend's son charged in street racing crash that injured 2
WATCH: Florida hospital imploded
Mom, 3-year-old boy with medical issues missing since Friday
Fertility doctor may have fathered more than 49 children
More TOP STORIES News