Man, 20, stabbed at East West University in South Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 20-year-old man was stabbed inside a building at East West University in the city's South Loop Tuesday afternoon.Police said the victim and the 42-year-old suspect were inside one of the university's academic facilities in the 800-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 1:10 p.m. when the 42-year-old produced a folding knife and stabbed the victim in the upper back.Further details about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are not yet known.The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Details about his identity other than his age and gender have not been released.The 42-year-old was taken into custody at the scene. Charges are pending. A Chicago police investigation is ongoing.