Man, 21, critical after shooting on Lake Shore Drive in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded Monday morning while riding in a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus in the South Loop, Chicago police said.

According to police, the 21-year-old was riding in the back seat of a vehicle traveling northbound around 12:05 a.m. when a gray sedan pulled alongside the car in the 1300-block of South Lake Shore Drive.

The occupants of the sedan flashed gang signs at the victim's vehicle before someone in the back seat fired shots, police said. The victim was struck in the face.

The driver of the vehicle took the 21-year-old to Rush University Hospital and he was transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said. He is in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Central detectives are investigating.
