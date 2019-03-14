CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old man was shot in the head Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.
Police responded to a report of a person down in the 900-block of West 73rd Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood around 12:20 p.m.
Police found the man in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital. Police said Thursday afternoon that while they initially believed the victim was a 14 to 15-year-old boy, they were able to identify him and verified he is 21.
He remains in critical condition.
The shooting remains under investigation. No one is in custody.
Man, 21, shot in head in Englewood
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News