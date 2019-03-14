Man, 21, shot in head in Englewood

A man was shot in the head Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 21-year-old man was shot in the head Thursday afternoon on Chicago's South Side.

Police responded to a report of a person down in the 900-block of West 73rd Street in the city's Englewood neighborhood around 12:20 p.m.

Police found the man in the street with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported in critical condition to University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital. Police said Thursday afternoon that while they initially believed the victim was a 14 to 15-year-old boy, they were able to identify him and verified he is 21.

He remains in critical condition.

The shooting remains under investigation. No one is in custody.
