Man, 22, fatally shot in Roselle

Jerry McCray, Jr. (Photo courtesy of family)

ROSELLE, Ill. (WLS) --
A 22-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday in northwest suburban Roselle.

First responders were dispatched to the 200-block of Springhill Drive after police received a call about a person down in a parking lot around 4:10 p.m.

They found the victim lying on the ground and determined he had been shot, police said. He was transported to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he later died.

The young man was identified to the DuPage County Medical Examiner's Office as Jerry McCray, Jr. His grandmother told ABC7 Eyewitness News he was a "very loving kid." She said McCray had several siblings and had a job interview scheduled for Monday.

Authorities said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident. They do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Roselle police and the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the shooting. No one is in custody.

Anyone who has information pertinent to the investigation should email crimetips@roselle.il.us.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman killedRoselle
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Mickiael Ward, convicted in Hadiya Pendleton death, sentenced to 84 years in prison
WATCH LIVE: JB Pritzker sworn in as governor of Illinois
Charging documents reveal horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Federal employees feel effects of working without pay
$1,500 studio is rented to 2 cats, not people
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Polish mayor dies after being stabbed in heart on stage
3 charged in robbery of DePaul student on West Side
Show More
Mexican police find smuggling tunnel crossing border into Ariz.
Man killed father, sent photos to coworker, warrants say
US approved thousands of child bride requests
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in New Jersey
More News