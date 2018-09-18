Man, 91, attacked in Chinatown

A 91-year-old man was attacked Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood, police said.The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. near 24th and Wentworth near the neighborhood's busy business district.The elderly man was hospitalized in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.The attacker was nabbed by Cook County Sheriff's Deputy Eddie Garcia, who was driving through the area, and an off-duty Chicago police sergeant. Garcia was flagged down by several woman who witnessed the beating.The men caught the attacker a few blocks away at 26th and Wentworth.Police said charges are expected.