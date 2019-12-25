Man accused of fatally stabbing brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard arrested in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The man accused in the stabbing death of Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of 49ers backup quarterback C.J. Beathard, has been arrested.

Metro Nashville Police said 23-year-old Michael Mosley surrendered Wednesday at a vacant home in Cheatham County, Tennessee after it was surrounded by law enforcement.

Mosley is accused of fatally stabbing Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III outside of a Nashville bar.

Police said the fight started when Mosley made an unwanted advance at a woman that was at the bar with Beathard.

It spilled outside, and that's when Beathard was stabbed to death along with another man during the fight.

Clayton was the starting quarterback for Long Island University and just finished his junior season.
Related topics:
tennesseemurderbarstabbingdouble murderdeath investigation
