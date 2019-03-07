NYPD: Man groped 13-year-old on separate subway rides in New York City

EMBED <>More Videos

New updates on a person of interest in the subway groping incidents on New York City subays.

By Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. -- A person of interest is in custody in connection with the groping a young teenager on two separate occasions on the subway in New York City.

Authorities say the 13-year-old victim was able to identify the man who allegedly touched her on two separate occasions on the 7 train and the 5 train.

The first incident happened on February 12 during the morning commute, when police say the man approached the teen and touched her inner thigh while on the northbound 7 train as it approached Queensboro Plaza.

The, around 7:15 a.m. on February 26, police say the same man approached the girl on the northbound 5 train as it approached the 86th Street station on the Upper East Side.

This time, he allegedly touched her upper thigh before getting off the train near 149th and Grand Concourse in the Bronx.

The man in custody has not been identified.

Anyone with additional information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a Typo
Related topics:
new york citysubway crimegroping
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Standoff on I-55 after Rockford shooting suspect flees
R. Kelly in jail for failing to pay child support
3 girls charged, after pepper spray used in attempted robbery
Chance the Rapper shares story of meeting girlfriend ahead of wedding
Community, donor help replace nonverbal boy's stolen communication device
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Show More
Ex-Florida cop convicted of killing stranded black driver
Mom, 2 young sons found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Whitney Young naming athletic facility after Michelle Obama
Tulane student killed by flying tires at highway rest stop
WATCH: Officer calls for backup on black man for picking up trash
More TOP STORIES News