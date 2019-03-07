NYPD: Man groped 13-year-old on separate subway rides in New York City

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. -- A person of interest is in custody in connection with the groping a young teenager on two separate occasions on the subway in New York City.Authorities say the 13-year-old victim was able to identify the man who allegedly touched her on two separate occasions on the 7 train and the 5 train.The first incident happened on February 12 during the morning commute, when police say the man approached the teen and touched her inner thigh while on the northbound 7 train as it approached Queensboro Plaza.The, around 7:15 a.m. on February 26, police say the same man approached the girl on the northbound 5 train as it approached the 86th Street station on the Upper East Side.This time, he allegedly touched her upper thigh before getting off the train near 149th and Grand Concourse in the Bronx.The man in custody has not been identified.Anyone with additional information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).