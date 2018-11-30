Man appears on Geneva family's porch, claims 'ghosts sent me'

A family in Geneva discovered a man on their porch in the early hours of Nov. 15 who claimed to have been sent to the home by ghosts, according to police reports.At about 2:20 a.m., a child in the home, located in the 600 block of Stevens Street, heard a sound near the front door, sat up and saw a silhouette of a person through the blinds on the front door window, police said. The boy ran upstairs to wake his father when he saw the person start to turn the door knob.The father came downstairs, drew the blinds and saw a man, later identified as 49-year-old Joseph Kalkstein, of Batavia, standing on the porch holding the mail, police said. When asked what he was doing, Kalkstein replied, "The ghosts sent me," according to police. The resident told Kalkstein to leave, and Kalkstein repeated that ghosts had sent him. Kalkstein finally put the mail down and told the residents that he would return tomorrow, police said. He then "stumbled" off the porch, walking eastbound on Stevens Street, according to police.The father and son were visibly shaken by the incident, according to the police report, and concerned that the suspect would return.Geneva police located Kalkstein based on a description provided by the residents and found a plastic baggy in his jacket during a search. Police asked Kalkstein what was in the baggy and he replied "snacks." A CVS pharmacist later confirmed to police that the bag contained a Vicodin pill. Kalkstein told police he had a prescription for Vicodin about two years ago, according to police reports.Police also found a roll of duct tape in Kalkstein's possession, according to police reports, and he could not explain why he had it with him.Kalkstein did not know how he got to the home on Stevens Street, nor did he remember anything else until he was contacted by Geneva police, according to the police report. Kalkstein also reported that he had been drinking alcoholic beverages at several bars earlier in the evening, police said.Once the residents confirmed it was Kalkstein who appeared on their porch, Kalkstein was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance, according to police.He was booked into the Kane County Jail, according to police reports.