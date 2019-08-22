Man assaulted with brick falls on CTA tracks at Wilson station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was assaulted with a brick and fell on the tracks at the Wilson CTA station on the North Side Thursday morning.

The 47-year-old man was on the platform when a 36-year-old man and 36-year-old woman attacked him with closed fists and a brick at about 6:17 a.m., police said. The man who was attacked then slipped and fell onto the tracks while the attackers fled.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a severe head injury. Both suspects were taken into custody a short time later in the 1200-block of West Leland Avenue.

Police said the man who was hit with the brick is a possible suspect in an earlier robbery.

Red and Purple Line trains were initially standing near the station after the incident. At about 6:45 a.m., the CTA reported trains were moving again with residual delays.

Area North detectives are investigating.
