Man banned from Houston gun range for pointing pistol at friend

EMBED </>More Videos

A man attempting to take a selfie while at a gun range has been banned after he pointed the firearm directly at his friend's head.

By and Jessica Willey
HOUSTON --
The gun wasn't loaded, but in gun safety that's not the point.

Kyle Harrison, the manager at Top Gun Range in Houston, said two people have been banned for life after a selfie turned into a potentially lethal situation when one man pointed the gun at the other.

Harrison said he was alarmed when the man positioned the pistol right at his friend's head.

That's when the safety officer stepped in.

"Didn't keep it pointed downrange, and then on top of it, he pointed it at his friend. And that's just a cardinal safety violation, you just can't do that," Harrison said. "My little ones at home know better than to do that, and they are two and three years old. It was sad to see, so he had to go."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun safetytexas newsshooting rangegunsselfieTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kanye West meets with Trump, says MAGA hat makes him 'feel like Superman'
Man charged with DUI after SUV slams into Oak Park businesses
Tropical Storm Michael Tracker: Storm charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida; 6 killed
Police investigating 2 carjackings, armed robbery on North Side
Toddlers get a hold of crack cocaine at day care
When we typically see our first freeze in Chicago
2 Tenn. men accused of raping 9-month-old and filming it
VIDEO: Indiana dad finds mold in 3-year-old's Capri Sun
Show More
Prosecutors: Father helped daughter in murder-suicide plot
Police called on black man babysitting white children
Secret, solar-powered tunnel found on US-Mexico border
Little Caesars denies claim that they sell frozen DiGiorno pizzas as their own
More News