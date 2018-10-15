Elderly woman found dead, man in custody after Park Manor barricade situation

Chicago police have surrounded a home in the Park Manor neighborhood after a 39-year-old woman was shot Monday morning.

An elderly woman was found dead in a Park Manor apartment and a man is in custody after a barricade situation Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a call of a disturbance at an apartment building in the 7000-block of South Prairie Avenue. Officers arrived and discovered a woman inside the stairwell of the apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition has stabilized. The victim told police her nephew fired the shots and has since barricaded himself on the second floor of the apartment.

SWAT units surrounded the apartment for hours before the man was taken into custody. Police said an elderly woman was found dead inside the apartment.
