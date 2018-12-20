Man beaten with hammer in Humboldt Park carjacking

A man was hospitalized after being beaten with a hammer during a carjacking early Thursday, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 51-year-old victim was unloading a vehicle in the 2600-block of West Haddon in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood when police said two female suspects and two male suspects exited from a Chevrolet sedan.

One of the females began to strike the victim in the head with a hammer while the other female and the two males beat the victim, police said. All four offenders fled in the victim's 2012 gray Lexus SUV.

The victim was taken to Presence St. Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in stable condition with head contusions and lacerations to the nose.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
