A man was carjacked near the 79th Street Red Line on Chicago's South Side Monday morning, Chicago police said.Police said the victim had just dropped someone off in the 7900-block of South Lafayette Avenue. Two men who were wearing ski masks walked up, pulled out a gun and ordered the man out of his car, police said.The thieves took the man's Chevy Malibu and drove off, police said. The victim was not hurt.Police are investigating. No one is in custody.