Man charged after 65-year-old woman killed in Bronzeville home invasion

A man has been charged after police said a 65-year-old woman was killed in a Bronzeville home invasion Friday, police said. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man has been charged in the murder of a 65-year-old woman during a home invasion in the Bronzeville neighborhood last week, Chicago police said Monday.

At around 11 a.m. Friday, police said Benjamin Williams, 31, broke into the victim's home in the 100-block of East 37th Street and shot 65-year-old Peggy Goodman to death, then stabbed an 18-year-old woman multiple times. She is in critical condition.

Police said it may be a domestic-related incident. Investigators said Williams had a person with him who allegedly helped him commit the home invasion. The second person is not in custody.

Williams has been charged with first degree murder, attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and marijuana possession, police said.
