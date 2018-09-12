Man charged after mystery woman found strangled in recycling bin in his bedroom

Officials identify mystery woman found dead in recycling bin in Houston man's bedroom

HOUSTON, Texas --
Authorities now know the name of the woman who was found strangled and left inside a recycling bin in a Houston man's bedroom.

According to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office, Irene Yemitan, 23, is the young woman whose body was discovered inside a green recycling bin.
DISTURBING PHOTO WARNING: Photo of female victim may not be suitable for everyone.

Alex Jude Akpan, 24, was charged with tampering with evidence after his mother found Yemitan's body in his room.

Investigators tried to interview Akpan, but he requested an attorney.

Man charged after body found in recycling bin in his bedroom



Yemitan was found dead on Sept. 5 in the home in the 9600 block of Wellsworth Drive.

There's no immediate word on how officials came to learn her name. Earlier they had asked for the public to help identify her. They have not said what the possible relationship may be between Akpan and Yemitan.

