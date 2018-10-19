Man charged in 1999 Hammond double murder

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has been charged with the 1999 murders of two men in Hammond, Ind., U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana Thomas Kirsch said Friday.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) --
An alleged member of the Latin Kings gang has been charged with the 1999 murders of two men in Hammond, Ind., U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Indiana Thomas Kirsch said Friday.

Jeremiah Farmer is accused of beating Marion Lowry, 74, and Harvey Siegers, 67, to death with a small sledge hammer at Calumet Auto Rebuilders in Hammond, Ind. on June 25, 1999.

Another alleged Latin Kings member, Mark Anthony Toney, was charged with intimidating witnesses who were cooperating with police after the murders.

"These killings were the result of heinous conduct and were completely senseless," Kirsch said.

Farmer was previously charged in the murders in 2001, but the charges were dismissed after Kirsch said critical witnesses recanted to police after threats by Toney and others.

Kirsch said both Farmer and Toney are in custody.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cold casemurderdouble murderHammond
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: 'Foul play' suspected in case of missing pregnant postal worker
'I'm sure on benzos': Suburban man charged with DUI, driving with missing wheel
Jayme Closs disappearance: Volunteers join search for Wis. girl whose parents were killed
Surveillance image released of driver suspected in deadly Englewood hit-and-run
Couple visits 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Students served kangaroo meat for school lunch
VIDEO: Deputy punches drunk man repeatedly during arrest
Show More
'It's just too much': Black father speaks out after 'Golfcart Gail' incident
245 animals, including snakes, tortoises, seized from 2nd Pa. home
Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $970M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy with light showers Friday
More News