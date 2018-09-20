Man charged in attack of 91-year-old in Chinatown

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police have charged a 45-year-old Chicago man with attacking a 91-year-old man in the city's Chinatown neighborhood Tuesday.
Police charged Alexander Taylor with three felony counts related to the attack: one count of aggravated battery of a victim over the age of 50, one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one count of aggravated battery in a public place.
Taylor was arrested Tuesday after witnesses flagged down a Cook County Sheriff's deputy as well as an off-duty CPD sergeant who were in the area.
Police said the attack was unprovoked.
Yen Jit Wong remains in intensive care at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, though police said his condition has stabilized.
"My grandfather wasn't a threat to anybody in the community. He's 91. He enjoyed taking walks in the community," said grandson Jeremi Yu.
"I don't think anybody like this should be in our community. I don't think anybody should cause this act of violence in our area, and I think they should be prosecuted to the fullest," said grandson Jacky Lau.
Relatives say Wong had just left a restaurant after having lunch with his son and had decided to walk home alone when he was attacked. He took daily walks in Chinatown.