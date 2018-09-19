Family of 91-year-old man attacked in Chinatown wants justice

CHICAGO (WLS) --Long-time Chinatown resident Yen Jit Wong remains in intensive care after he was attacked in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood Tuesday.
His relatives say his condition has actually worsened in the last 24 hours. He's unable to sleep or eat and he's gotten weaker.
Wong's family has been by his side at Northwestern Memorial Hospital since the 91-year-old was beaten while walking in Chinatown near 24th and Wentworth Tuesday afternoon.
Relatives say Wong was either punched or knocked to the ground and ended up falling on his face. He has bleeding near his brain and a broken collarbone.
Police say a man is in custody. He was arrested after witnesses flagged down a Cook County Sheriff's deputy as well as an off-duty CPD sergeant who were in the area.
The motive for the attack is still unclear.
Wong's relatives say they have no idea why anyone would want to hurt a defenseless 91-year-old man.
"My grandfather wasn't a threat to anybody in the community. He's 91. He enjoyed taking walks in the community," said Jeremi Yu, one of Wong's grandsons.
"I don't think anybody like this should be in our community. I don't think anybody should cause this act of violence in our area, and I think they should be prosecuted to the fullest," said grandson Jacky Lau.
Relatives say Wong had just left a restaurant after having lunch with his son and had decided to walk home alone when he was attacked. He took daily walks in Chinatown.
But for now relatives say he's struggling to recover from some very serious injuries.
Police said charges are expected.