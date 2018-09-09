Man charged in connection with West Town sex assault

EMBED </>More Videos

A man who may be connected with Thursday's attempted sexual assault in West Town has been arrested.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A North Lawndale man has been charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and sexual assault, Chicago police announced Sunday.

Police said Jackson might be connected to the attempted sexual assault that took place in the West Town neighborhood Thursday.

He may be connected with other attacks that took place in the area, police said.

CPD representatives said Dennis Jackson, 22, was arrested at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday after officers noticed that he matched descriptions of the offender in several crimes that had been committed between September 3 and September 7.

Officers were later able to positively identify Jackson.

Jackson has been charged with three felony counts of armed robbery, one felony count of attempted armed robbery, and a felony count of armed kidnapping.

Jackson has also been charged with one count of felony sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault, and a misdemeanor count of theft.

Jackson is due in court Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultattempted sex assaultattempted robberyarmed robberyChicagoWest TownNorth Lawndale
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman allegedly bound with duct tape, sexually assaulted at River North hotel
3 shot, 1 killed in Elgin parking lot
Man stabbed on State Street in Loop
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain mainly south, dangerous conditions on the lake
Man, 26, dies after being swept into Lake Michigan near North Avenue Beach
Steve Dolinsky's top 3 suburban pizza spots
3-legged dog stolen by 2 boys from outside Target in South Loop, police say
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
Show More
Florence Weather Update: 3 governors declare states of emergency
Boy, 3, falls from window on South Side
Group gathers in Rogers Park after Northwestern student fatally shot
Steve Dolinsky names his top 3 Chicago pizza joints
More News