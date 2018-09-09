Man charged in connection with West Town sex assault

CHICAGO (WLS) --A North Lawndale man has been charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and sexual assault, Chicago police announced Sunday.
Police said Jackson might be connected to the attempted sexual assault that took place in the West Town neighborhood Thursday.
He may be connected with other attacks that took place in the area, police said.
CPD representatives said Dennis Jackson, 22, was arrested at approximately 7 a.m. Saturday after officers noticed that he matched descriptions of the offender in several crimes that had been committed between September 3 and September 7.
Officers were later able to positively identify Jackson.
Jackson has been charged with three felony counts of armed robbery, one felony count of attempted armed robbery, and a felony count of armed kidnapping.
Jackson has also been charged with one count of felony sexual assault, one count of attempted sexual assault, and a misdemeanor count of theft.
Jackson is due in court Sunday.