Man charged in fatal shooting of Northwestern PhD student Shane Colombo in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man been charged in murder of a Northwestern PhD student in the Rogers Park neighborhood last September.Shane Colombo, 25, was walking along Clark Street near Howard on his way to the L station in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood on September 2, 2018. Colombo was wounded in the chest, back and wrist and transported to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.Colombo was a native of Sun City, California, who was due to start a psychology PhD. program at Northwestern University last fall. His family was offering a $2,000 reward for information identifying the shooter.Police said the suspect, 20-year-old Diante Speed of Chicago, was identified as the shooter and arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 2400-block of West Belmont Avenue.Speed has been charged with first degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.