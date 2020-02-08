Man, 29, charged in shooting of Chicago firefighter in Albany Park

CHICAGO -- A Northwest Side man has been charged with shooting a Chicago firefighter who was responding to a car fire in the Albany Park neighborhood last weekend.Hollis Williams, 29, faces felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery of a firefighter and a police officer, in addition to multiple traffic violations, Chicago police announced Saturday morning.The 36-year-old firefighter was working to extinguish a fire in the 3300 block of West Wilson Avenue Feb. 2 at about 1 a.m., when he heard shots and took cover, Chicago fire officials said.He was shot in the leg and stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, authorities said.Williams was arrested late Thursday in the 2800 block of West Irving Park Road, after being identified as the alleged shooter. Police said an undercover operation led to the arrest.Williams was convicted on a drug possession charge in May 2016 and sentenced to 15 months in state prison, according to Cook County court records. He also faced weapons charges in 2013, but was found not guilty in a bench trial.After the shooting, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said three illegal weapons were found in an apartment near the scene.Williams is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.