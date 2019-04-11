Man charged in stabbing of teenage siblings in Sleepy Hollow home invasion

SLEEPY HOLLOW, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged after a violent attack on a woman and her brother in Sleepy Hollow in Kane County on Monday.Fabian Javier Torres, 32, was charged with six counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of armed violence, two counts of attempted murder, seven counts of home invasion, two counts of attempted aggravated kidnapping, four counts of aggravated battery and three counts of aggravated unlawful restraint.Prosecutors said Torres planned the attack and later made confessions about what he did and why he did it. He was living next door to the victims and across the street from the second family he threatened, prosecutors said.Police said Torres entered a home through an unlocked door just after noon and attacked a 19-year-old woman inside. He sexually assaulted her and when she fought back he stabbed her, Kane County State's Attorney Joseph McMahon said."The facts in this case are horrific," McMahon said. "This is one of the most violent cases we have charged in my years as state's attorney for Kane County."The woman's 17-year-old brother was stabbed multiple times trying to defend his sister. Both remain hospitalized from their injuries."I wanna thank a 17 year old brother who went to the aid of his sister who without fear for his own safety," said Sleepy Hollow Police Chief James Linane. "He's a hero."McMahon said an electronic doorbell camera recorded Torres entering the home. He said Torres was armed with a knife and had a black bag with rope, duct tape, pepper spray and bear repellent.Police said the siblings escaped to a neighbor's house. McMahon said Torres then entered another home."I keep thinking about it. I don't know how we're alive, you know?" said Julian Riedl.Torres was covered in blood when he threatened Riedl and his mother. Riedl said he wanted to get away in his mother's car."He's like, 'We're gonna take the car.' My mom's like, no, we're not gonna do that," he recalled.Torres fled their home and attempted to enter vehicles on Randall Road and Joy Lane and was later taken into custody near Carrington Drive in West Dundee.Prosecutors said he was on drugs the morning of the Monday attacks.Wednesday morning, a judge denied bail for Torres, who was released from prison in October after serving about half of a 15-year sentence for throwing a Molotov cocktail into a crowded grocery store in Algonquin in 2011.When he was convicted of that crime, he was found to be mentally ill. If he is convicted of all charges related to the Sleepy Hollow attack, he is facing up to 245 years in prison total.