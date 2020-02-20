Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Jackson CTA tunnel connecting Red and Blue lines, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been arrested and charged in a fatal shooting earlier this week in a CTA pedestrian tunnel in the Loop, Chicago police said Thursday.Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck said crystal clear, high definition camera footage show what police called an execution-style murder. Police said that video led them to the alleged gunman, who they said is well known to them.U.S. Marshals and Chicago police arrested Torrezz Cathery, 23, in west suburban Oak Park."He had be tazed by federal agents during arrest & is now being transported to CPD for interrogation," said CPD Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.Beck said Cathery has 22 prior arrests. Police said he was arrested in October for attempting to stab someone. Then he ran into him again."On Monday morning the victim recognized the offender on the train line," Beck said at a meeting Thursday night. "He began to follow him with a group into the pedway that connects the Red and Blue train lines."Inside the tunnel under State Street, with two others, a set of six-month-old twins standing by, and cameras recording, police say Cathery shot the man."The offender turned around a fired a 9mm handgun," Beck said. "The video shows not only him firing at the group, shooting the victim, but then he walks over and shoots execution style right above him."Edward Charleston, 24, was killed when he was shot in the stomach and chest. Another man was shot in the back and arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition.A 19-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in good condition. Police said she doesn't appear to have been involved in the argument between the men.Investigators found 12 shell casings at the scene. They said the video footage clearly showed the gunman's face.Cathery is charged with one count of first degree murder.Beck said Chicago police are preparing to flood Chicago transit to crack down on a rash of crime.