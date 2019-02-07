Man accused of repeatedly raping infant girl, charged with incest

Police say an Oregon man allegedly raped an infant girl and recorded it.

CORVALLIS, Oregon --
Edd Lahar, 30, was charged with three counts of rape, seven counts of sexual abuse, 15 counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and several other charges, the Corvallis Police Department announced on their Facebook page.

Lahar was arrested on Jan. 31 after police received information the day before that he allegedly had sexually explicit images of a child on his phone.

After executing a search warrant, police said they found "additional evidence" and uncovered "numerous incidents of sex crimes" against the girl.

It was not immediately clear what the relationship to the victim is, but he was charged with seven counts of incest. No additional information was available about the child's current condition.

Lahar pleaded not guilty in court on Friday. His bail was set at $10 million.
